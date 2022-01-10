Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibition extended in St. Louis until March 30

"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" has been extended to stay in St. Louis until March 30, which happens to be the artist’s birthday.

More than 150,000 people have seen the exhibition here so far, organizers say. It’s located inside the Starry Night Pavilion, a large tent set up on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights.

Inside, guests are completely immersed in more than 300 works by Vincent Van Gogh, as projections of his art move across the walls and floors.

Tickets are sold online only at vangoghstlouis.com. Prices start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. Children under 5 are free. Yoga tickets are available at 8:30 a.m. Thursdays in January.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.