Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibition extended in St. Louis until March 30
"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" has been extended to stay in St. Louis until March 30, which happens to be the artist’s birthday.

More than 150,000 people have seen the exhibition here so far, organizers say. It’s located inside the Starry Night Pavilion, a large tent set up on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights.

Visitors take in the multimedia at "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" which opened Friday, Oct. 1 in a large tent-like structure the St. Louis Galleria.

See more photos here and read more about the show here

Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Inside, guests are completely immersed in more than 300 works by Vincent Van Gogh, as projections of his art move across the walls and floors.

Tickets are sold online only at vangoghstlouis.com. Prices start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. Children under 5 are free. Yoga tickets are available at 8:30 a.m. Thursdays in January.

