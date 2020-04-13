Insight Theatre Company closes

Insight Theatre Company has closed after 12 years and 50 productions.
Maggie Ryan, artistic director of the company, cited financial difficulties as the reason.
"We had hoped to open in November, but had not finalized on a production," Ryan said. "Unfortunately, we are unable to continue."
Insight productions in recent years included "Daddy Long Legs," "The Importance of Being Earnest," "The Revolutionists," "Shakespeare in Love" and "Silent Sky."
