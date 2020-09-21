'Jersey Boys,' 'A Chorus Line' will be part of 35th anniversary Stages season

"A Chorus Line," "Always ... Patsy Cline," "A Year with Frog and Toad" and "Jersey Boys" have been announced for the 2021 Stages St. Louis season.
"Jersey Boys" will be a Stages premiere. The 35th anniversary productions will be presented in the organization's new home, the Rose Family Theater at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
In a statement, executive producer Jack Lane said, "there is no better way to christen our new home" than to present "true blockbusters" for the inaugural season at the theater. Broadway star Diana DeGarmo will be seen in the title role of "Always ... Patsy Cline" as the country legend.
The schedule:
May 28-June 27, "Always ... Patsy Cline." The popular musical has proven to be a Stages favorite.
July 16-Aug. 15, "A Chorus Line." This tale of dancers competing for roles in a musical won the Pulitzer Prize.
Sept. 3-Oct. 3, "Jersey Boys." Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons rise to fame in this show bursting with 60s hits.
June 15-27, "A Year with Frog and Toad." A family-friendly show based on a beloved book series.
Subscriptions go on sale Jan. 11; single tickets are available March 15. For more information: 314-821-2407 or stagesstlouis.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!