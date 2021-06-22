Kemper Art Museum to re-open to general public

The general public can return to the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum starting Wednesday, more than a year after the museum first closed because of the COVID pandemic.

During the 2020-2021 school year, the museum's galleries were only available to staff and students at Washington University, where it is part of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

Visitors to the museum can see temporary exhibitions along with some of the museum's permanent collection. On special display now are “smoke, signals, space” and “A Thing like You and Me,” featuring art by the MFA in Visual Art students in the 2021 and 2020; “Women’s Work,” the Arthur Greenberg Undergraduate Curatorial Fellowship Exhibition; the mural “Christine Sun Kim: Stacking Traumas”; and the video work “Amy Sillman: After Metamorphoses.”

Museum summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. No reservations are required, but visitors must wear masks and complete the university’s self-screening either prior to visiting or at the museum’s Welcome Desk.

For more information, go to the museum's website.

