Laumeier Sculpture Park's annual art fair includes thousands of tempting things to take home, along with food, crafts and a full schedule of live music. The fair released the schedule for the main stage, detailed below.

This year, the park also is raising money to conserve its landmark giant sculpture, "The Way" by Alexander Liberman, which dates to 1980. Made of repurposed steel oil tanks and used by parkgoers for everything from rain shelter to picnics (and, truth be told, occasional, prohibited climbing), is corroded and faded, the park says. Forty years of snow, rain, wind and bird droppings have left their marks.

It was repainted in 2011, but it now needs about $335,000 of restoration work, including welding, refinishing and then repainting in "Toreador Red." The work is expected to be completed by late summer. "The Way" will be protected by fencing during the fair, but at 100 feet high will still be visible.

The fair, which traditionally runs on Mother's Day weekend, costs $10 (free for most members). For details on the 150 or so artists, visit laumeiersculpturepark.org/artfair. Here is the music component.

Friday, May 12

6-7:45 p.m., Beth Bombara

8:15-10 p.m., Starwolf

Saturday, May 13

10:30 a.m.-noon, the Kevin Bilchik Band

12:30-2 p.m., Boxcar

2:30-4 p.m., Western States

4:30-6 p.m., the Gooveliner

6:30-8 p.m., the Jeremiah Johnson Band

Sunday, May 14

10-11 a.m., Pierce Crask

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., the Gaslight Squares

1:30-3 p.m., Your Favorite Jukebox

3:30-5 p.m., Funky Butt Brass Band