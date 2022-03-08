 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laumeier Art Fair resumes in-person event this Mother's Day weekend

Laumeier Art Fair

"Deer," a fiberglass sculpture by Tony Tasset, peers above a row of booths May 12, 2019, at the 32nd Annual Laumeier Art Fair at Laumeier Sculpture Park.

 Post-Dispatch

Live music, artists and visitors return to the annual Laumeier Art Fair in May. 

The event was held online for the past two years because of the pandemic. It returns, as usual, on Mother's Day weekend, which is early in the month this year. 

The fair runs 6-10 p.m. May 6; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 7; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 8. The cost is $10 per person age 11 and up. Children 10 and under are free, as are members of the sculpture park.

There will be hands-on activities and food vendors. Music lineups have not been announced. The park says its invites up to 150 juried artists. 

For more information about parking and other details, visit laumeiersculpturepark.org/artfair.

