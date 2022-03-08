Laumeier Art Fair resumes in-person event this Mother's Day weekend

Live music, artists and visitors return to the annual Laumeier Art Fair in May.

The event was held online for the past two years because of the pandemic. It returns, as usual, on Mother's Day weekend, which is early in the month this year.

The fair runs 6-10 p.m. May 6; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 7; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 8. The cost is $10 per person age 11 and up. Children 10 and under are free, as are members of the sculpture park.

There will be hands-on activities and food vendors. Music lineups have not been announced. The park says its invites up to 150 juried artists.

For more information about parking and other details, visit laumeiersculpturepark.org/artfair.

