 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laumeier Art Fair resumes in-person event this Mother's Day

Laumeier Art Fair

"Deer," a fiberglass sculpture by Tony Tasset, peers above a row of booths May 12, 2019, at the 32nd Annual Laumeier Art Fair at Laumeier Sculpture Park.

 Post-Dispatch

Live music, artists and visitors return to the annual Laumeier Art Fair this May. 

The event was held online for the past two years because of the pandemic. It returns, as usual, on Mother's Day weekend, which is early in the month this year. 

The fair runs from 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 6; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 7; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 8. The cost is $10 per person age 11 and up. Children 10 and under are free, as are members of the sculpture park.

There will be hands-on activities and food vendors. Music lineups have not been announced. The park says its invites up to 150 juried artists. 

For more information on parking and other details: laumeiersculpturepark.org/artfair

0 comments

Tags

2021_Legos.png

Legos

GMT-0600

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

joe's st. louis for 2-26-22

joe's st. louis for 2-26-22

FACE TIME: Next month, KSDK (Channel 5) news watchers will get their first glimpse of Paula Vasan, the station’s new investigative reporter.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lady Gaga has announced new dates for her 'Chromatica Ball Tour'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News