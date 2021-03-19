 Skip to main content
Laumeier Sculpture Park's popular art fair will be virtual 'one more year'
Warm Weather

Two women stand beneath a sculpture titled 'The Way' at the Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills on Feb. 23, 2021. The park was busy with adults and children enjoying the warm weather. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

Laumeier Sculpture Park announced Friday that its annual Mother's Day art fair will be online in May. 

The online sale will run noon May 7 until noon May 10.

In a news release, the Sunset Hills park said:

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that the Art Fair typically attracts thousands of people to the Park, we have decided to once again host the event online in 2021 to help protect the health and safety of all."

It says the online fair is very important, "especially after a full year of lost income from almost all of our usual sources. By shopping the Online Art Fair, you will also be supporting local, regional and national artists who have also had a tough year financially sustaining their practices. Seventy percent of sales will go directly to the artists, with thirty percent to Laumeier."

Find more information on the park, which is open for daily visits, at laumeiersculpturepark.org.

