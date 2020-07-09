Laumeier to reach out to Ferguson with flag exhibit

A commissioned exhibition of colorful flags will be on display next month in both Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills and Jeske Sculpture Park in Ferguson.

Calling the South and North County sites "two seemingly disparate locales," Laumeier says in a news release that the exhibit will be a "meditation on similarities and differences."

Created by Philadelphia-based artist Odila Donald Odita, "Periphery to Center" will run Aug. 9 to Dec. 20 and will be mounted outdoors.

The release says: "The flag designs present bold colors arranged into geometric shapes and patterns. Some of the flags utilize shapes suggesting chain-link fencing and divisions within urban landscapes. Odita expounds the flag entitled 'X (Laumeier)' by stating, 'The X design is a representation of a crossroads, but I like the term ‘x’ because it means we have the ability to make the decision of where we go, rather than where we are determined to be.'”

Both parks are free and open to the public roughly from sunrise to sunset.

