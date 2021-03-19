Laumeier's popular art fair to be online 'one more year'

Laumeier Sculpture Park announced Friday that its annual Mother's Day art fair will be online in May.

The online sale will run noon May 7 until noon May 10.

In a news release, the Sunset Hills park said:

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that the Art Fair typically attracts thousands of people to the Park, we have decided to once again host the event online in 2021 to help protect the health and safety of all."

It says the online fair is very important, "especially after a full year of lost income from almost all of our usual sources. By shopping the Online Art Fair, you will also be supporting local, regional and national artists who have also had a tough year financially sustaining their practices. Seventy percent of sales will go directly to the artists, with thirty percent to Laumeier."

For more information on the park, which is open for daily visits, click here.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.