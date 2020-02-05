Living history performance chronicles life of Elizabeth Keckley, Mary Todd Lincoln's seamstress

Elizabeth Keckley, Mrs. Lincoln's dressmaker, was a freed slave who lived part of her life in St. Louis. Photo courtesy University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Libraries
courtesy Univ. North Carolina
Elizabeth Keckley was an enslaved African American who lived in St. Louis and bought her freedom by working as a seamstress. She eventually befriended and became the personal seamstress to first lady Mary Todd Lincoln. Join living history interpreter Marlene Rivero to learn more about Keckley’s remarkable life. Black History Month programming continues Feb. 15 with a presentation on African American women's suffrage by Lynne Jackson, a direct descendant of Dred and Harriet Scott.
By Valerie Schremp Hahn African Americans who carved a place in St. Louis history
Ronnie and Ernie Isley
The Isley brothers are musicians in soul group the Isley Brothers, which was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 1992. (Photo by Brad Barket]/Invision for /AP Images)
Maya Angelou
Angelou was an author, poet and civil rights activist until her passing in 2014 at 86 years old. Post-Dispatch file photo
Lou Brock
Brock spent the majority of his 19-season MLB career as a left fielder with the St. Louis Cardinals. He maintains the MLB record for second most stolen bases with 938. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Henry Armstrong
Lauded as "Fighter of the Year" by the Boxing Writers Association of America in 1940, Armstrong was the only boxer who had world titles in three weight classes at the same time. Post-Dispatch file photo
N/A
Josephine Baker
Known as the "Creole Goddess," Baker was a celebrated dancer and civil rights activist as well as a French spy during World War II. Post-Dispatch file photo
unknown
Fontella Bass
Bass was an R&B and soul singer best known for her 1965 hit, "Rescue Me." Post-Dispatch file photo by Reynold Ferguson
Reynold Ferguson
James "Cool Papa" Bell
Bell played played as a center fielder in Negro leagues from 1922 to 1944. He is best known for his legendary speed. Post-Dispatch file photo
Chuck Berry
Known as a father of rock and roll music, Berry was one of the most influential guitarists of all time. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Grace Bumbry
Bumbry is an opera singer considered one of the leading mezzo-sopranos of her generation. Photo by Stella Boda
William L. "Bill" Clay
Clay is a former member of the House of Representatives, and the bridge most call the Poplar Street Bridge bears his name.
Ryan Howard
Howard was a first baseman with the Philadelphia Phillies for his entire MLB career from 2004-2016. He won an MVP award in 2006 for the National League and was the fastest player in baseball history to reach 1,000 RBIs, 100 home runs and 200 home runs. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
Miles Davis
Davis was an esteemed jazz trumpeter whose work is still widely influential. With eight Grammy wins to his name, he's one of the most decorated jazz musicians of all time. Post-Dispatch file photo
Gerald Early
Early is an author who serves as chair of African and African-American studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
Jane Henderson
Dick Gregory
Gregory was a comedian, social critic and activist who was one of the first black comedians to draw the attention of white audiences. Photo by Dawn Majors, Post-Dispatch
DAWN MAJORS
Robert Guillaume
Guillaume was a well-known actor for more than 50 years, starring most prominently in shows "Sports Night" and "Soap." (AP Photo)
STF
Donny Hathaway
Hathaway was a soul singer who fronted tunes such as "The Ghetto" and "This Christmas."
Johnnie Johnson
Johnson was a jazz and blues pianist who famously performed with Chuck Berry.
Photos by J.B. Forbes •
Jackie Joyner-Kersee
Joyner-Kersee was a track and field athlete who won multiple medals during her time as an Olympic Games competitor. She was voted "Greatest Female Athlete of All-Time" by "Sports Illustrated for Women" magazine and now serves as a philanthropist in East St. Louis. Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.
Jerry Naunheim Jr.
Bob Gibson
Gibson pitched with the St. Louis Cardinals for 17 seasons. The two-time World Series champ won two Cy Young Awards and an MVP award during his time in the MLB. Post-Dispatch file photo
Cedric "The Entertainer" Kyles
Cedric the Entertainer is a comedian who has starred in movies and TV shows throughout his more than 30-year career. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Archie Moore
Moore was a boxer who fought professionally from 1935 to 1963, one of the longest professional careers in the sport. He was touted as one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of all time. Post-Dispatch file photo
Jo Jo White
White was a professional basketball player best known for his 10-year stint with the Boston Celtics in the NBA. He was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2013 as well as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell, File)
FRED JEWELL
Nelly
Nelly is a Grammy-winning hip-hop artist best known for his 2000 debut album, "Country Grammar," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Ntozake Shange
Shange was a playwright, poet and feminist who wrote the award-winning play “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf” in 1976. (AP photo)
Associated Press
Clark Terry
Terry was a swing and bebop trumpeter who appeared on over 900 recordings throughout his career of over 70 years. He was a mentor to musicians such as Quincy Jones and Miles Davis. (AP Photo/JTM)
JTM
Bradley Beal
Beal is a professional basketball player with the Washington Wizards in the NBA. In 2019, he became the first player in franchise history with 2,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists in a season. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Akon
Akon is a singer and record producer with multiple triple-platinum hits. He was launched into superstardom with his second album, "Konvicted." Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Curt Flood
Flood was an All-Star center fielder with the St. Louis Cardinals. Flood won the Golden Glove for seven consecutive seasons but is best known for fighting the MLB's reserve clause and establishing free agency rights for all players. Post-Dispatch file photo by James Rackwitz
James Rackwitz
Frankie Muse Freeman
Freeman was a civil rights attorney who was the first woman appointed to the United States Commission on Civil Rights. Photo by Sid Hastings
Sid Hastings
Dred and Harriet Scott
Dred and Harriet Scott were enslaved people who fought for their freedom in a landmark Supreme Court case. Though they lost the case, the decision was later nullified by President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. Image courtesy Lynne M. Jackson
Jefferson National Expansion Mem
Ozzie Smith
Smith was an esteemed shortstop with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1982-1996. A 15-time All Star, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002 in his first year of eligibility. Post-Dispatch file photo by Karen Elshout
KAREN ELSHOUT
Tina Turner
Turner is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, having sold more than 200 million records worldwide. She is a 12-time Grammy winner and was ranked No. 17 on "Rolling Stone" magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. (AP Photo/Phil Ramey)
PHIL RAMEY
Elston Howard
Howard was a catcher and left fielder in Negro baseball leagues and the MLB from 1948 to 1968. He was the first African-American man to play on the New York Yankees. UPI Telephoto
UPI Telephoto
Sonny Liston
Liston was a champion heavyweight boxer commonly cited as one of the most fearsome boxers of all time. Without a recorded date of birth and enigmatic circumstances surrounding his death, Liston is still a widely discussed figure in boxing lore. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SZA
SZA is a singer whose 2017 debut album, "Ctrl," rose as high as No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200. "Time" ranked the album best of 2017. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Scott Joplin
Joplin was a composer and pianist dubbed the King of Ragtime. He wrote "Maple Leaf Rag," ragtime's first and most iconic hit. Post-Dispatch file photo
N/A
Jeremy Maclin
Maclin was a wide receiver in the NFL for eight seasons. He played college football at Missouri and played the majority of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
John Berry Meachum
Meachum was a pastor and businessman who founded the oldest black church in Missouri. The First African Baptist Church, now First Baptist Church, is presently located at Bell Avenue.
Jayson Tatum
Tatum is a small forward with the Boston Celtics in the NBA. He attended Chaminade prep for high school, where he was a five-star recruit. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Maxine Waters
Waters is a politician serving as the U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district. She is one of 47 African-American women who have served in Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
The Associated Press
Lavell Crawford
Crawford is an actor and comedian who acted in "Breaking Bad." He was a contestant on NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2007 and came in second place.
Katherine Dunham
Dunham was a dancer, author, educator and social activist who innovated modern African-American dance. Post-Dispatch file photo
Dawn Majors
Redd Foxx
Foxx was a highly successful comedian who starred in hit show "Sanford and Son" from 1972-1977.
file publicity photo
Robert McFerrin Sr.
McFerrin was an opera singer who became the first African American man to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. He was known for his baritone voice and influence on black performers throughout his career. Post-Dispatch file photo
FILE
Willie Mae Ford Smith
Smith was a gospel singer famous for her unique arrangements. She was ordained as a minister in the 1920s, and marked her singing with an evangelical flavor.
Henry Townsend
Townsend was a blues musician known as one of the fathers of St. Louis blues music. He began his recording career in 1929, recording in nine consecutive decades before his death in 2006. Post-Dispatch file photo
File Post-Dispatch staff
Albert King
King was a blues guitarist entered posthumously into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. "Rolling Stone" magazine ranked him No. 13 on its 2011 "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" list.
N/A
Angela Winbush
Winbush is an R&B singer who's sold over 10 million albums and singles worldwide. Perhaps best known for her 1987 hit "Angel," she last released an album in 1994 has largely avoided the public eye since.
handout
Mykelti Williamson
Williamson is an actor best known for his role as Bubba Blue in "Forrest Gump." Since then, he's acted in dozens of films, including 2016 drama "Fences," starring Denzel Washington. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
Ella Jenkins
Jenkins is a folk singer known predominantly for her work with children's music. She received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
M. Spencer Green
Margaret Bush Wilson
Wilson was an activist who served as chairwoman of the national NAACP board when it decided to challenge U.S. District Judge James Meredith's decision not to order busing in St. Louis in 1976. The NAACP challenge led to an appeals court ruling in favor of busing. Post-Dispatch file photo
Darius Miles
Miles was a pro basketball player who played in the NBA for eight seasons. He was the highest drafted prep-to-pro player ever when drafted third by the Los Angeles Clippers from East St. Louis Senior High School
in 2000. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Reginald and Warrington Hudlin Jr.
The Hudlin brothers are directors and producers responsible for blockbuster film "House Party," released in 1990. Reginald Hudlin worked as a producer on 2012 film "Djano Unchained," which earned him an Academy Award nomination.
Sterling K. Brown
Brown is an actor who rose to prominence in 2016 for his role in "American Crime Story," which earned him an Emmy. He won another Emmy as well as a Golden Globe in 2017 for his role in "This is Us." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
AP
Homer G. Phillips
Phillips was a lawyer who lobbied to include a new hospital in a 1923 city bond issue, successfully arguing it be built in a black neighborhood. Shot to death in 1931 at a streetcar stop, the new hospital was named in his honor. Post-Dispatch file photo
David Steward
Steward is chairman and co-founder of World Wide Technology Inc.,
one of the largest African American-owned businesses in the U.S. In 2015, he was named St. Louis Citizen of the Year. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Robbie Montgomery
Montgomery is a singer and owner of Sweetie Pie's restaurant, a St. Louis soul food staple. Performing as a background singer with Ike & Tina Turner, she opened Sweetie Pie's in 1998. Photo courtesy of Montgomery
