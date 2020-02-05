Living history performance chronicles life of Elizabeth Keckley, Mary Todd Lincoln's seamstress

When 10:15 a.m. Friday • Where Visitor center at the Gateway Arch • How much Free • More info gatewayarch.com

Elizabeth Keckley was an enslaved African American who lived in St. Louis and bought her freedom by working as a seamstress. She eventually befriended and became the personal seamstress to first lady Mary Todd Lincoln. Join living history interpreter Marlene Rivero to learn more about Keckley’s remarkable life. Black History Month programming continues Feb. 15 with a presentation on African American women's suffrage by Lynne Jackson, a direct descendant of Dred and Harriet Scott. By Valerie Schremp Hahn