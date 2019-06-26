Anna Gassett won in the best dancer category at the Jimmy Awards in New York, in a ceremony presented by the Broadway League Foundation.
A recent graduate of Cor Jesu Academy, Gassett was honored at the 11th annual event Monday at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. Michael Harp, a fellow Muny Teen, was also among the 86 participants from 43 regional programs competing for awards.
The ceremony recognizes achievement in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program. Find more information at jimmyawards.com.
Watch the ceremony: