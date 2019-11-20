"Wicked" fans will have a chance to see the show. which returns to the Fox Theatre Dec. 4 through 29, for just $25. The show focuses on two witches in the land of Oz.
Lotteries for orchestra seats will begin at the Fox box office two and a half hours prior to performances (except for Sunday matinees, when the lotteries will start two hours prior to performances).
There's a limit of two tickets per lottery winner, and participants must have a valid photo ID.
For more information about the show: fabulousfox.com.