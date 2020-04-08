Massive $10 million+ fund to help artists, actors, writers across US

A relief fund now at $10 million will help a wide range of creative workers, says a coalition of arts groups.
Today's launch of Artist Relief announces unrestricted grants of $5,000 each to help U.S. writers, visual artists, actors, singers, filmmakers and others facing money problems during the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting cancellations of everything from concerts and plays to book tours.
There are an estimated 2.5 million working artists in the United States. Grant applications open today at artistrelief.org.
(The national relief effort joins other local efforts, including one by The Luminary and another by the Regional Arts Commission. Those grants, geared to St. Louis-area artists, range from $500 to $1,000.)
The national organizers for Artist Relief are continuing to seek donations, spurring by an initial $5 million gift from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, according to a news release.
“In hard times like these, we turn to the arts to illuminate and help us make meaning and find connection. Without immediate intervention, individual artists and the arts ecosystem of which they are the foundation could sustain irreparable damage,” the release said, quoting Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon foundation and a poet and memoirist.
“As artists confront these new fiscal realities, we are proud to support this vital effort to address artists’ urgent needs. We call on others to join us in supporting artists so they may continue to be our lights, chroniclers, and connectors throughout this crisis and beyond.”
The coalition of grantmakers is made up of the Academy of American Poets, Artadia, Creative Capital, Foundation for Contemporary Arts, MAP Fund, National YoungArts Foundation, and United States Artists.
When artists apply, they will also be asked to participate in the COVID-19 Impact Survey for Artists and Creative Workers, designed by Americans for the Arts, to identify and address the needs of artists moving forward.
The fund will operate through the next six months. Eligible applicants are practicing artists 21 and up living in all 50 states, territories, and Tribal Nations and working in any discipline. They must be able to receive taxable income in the United States regardless of their citizenship status, and have lived and worked primarily in the United States over the last two years, the group says.
