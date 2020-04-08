Massive $10 million+ fund to help artists, actors, writers across US

“As artists confront these new fiscal realities, we are proud to support this vital effort to address artists’ urgent needs. We call on others to join us in supporting artists so they may continue to be our lights, chroniclers, and connectors throughout this crisis and beyond.”

The coalition of grantmakers is made up of the Academy of American Poets, Artadia, Creative Capital, Foundation for Contemporary Arts, MAP Fund, National YoungArts Foundation, and United States Artists.

When artists apply, they will also be asked to participate in the COVID-19 Impact Survey for Artists and Creative Workers, designed by Americans for the Arts, to identify and address the needs of artists moving forward.

The fund will operate through the next six months. Eligible applicants are practicing artists 21 and up living in all 50 states, territories, and Tribal Nations and working in any discipline. They must be able to receive taxable income in the United States regardless of their citizenship status, and have lived and worked primarily in the United States over the last two years, the group says.

