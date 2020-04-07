Max & Louie's 'Indecent' wins big at St. Louis Theater Circle Awards

“Indecent,” “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur" and "District Merchants" are big winners of the eighth annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was no ceremony this year. Instead, the awards recognizing excellence in local professional theater were announced Tuesday evening on HEC-TV.

The Max & Louie production of “Indecent” won five awards, including outstanding director (Joanne Gordon), ensemble in a drama and production of a drama. “Lovely Sunday," a Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis production of a lesser-known Williams play, won four, including outstanding director (Kari Ely) and ensemble in a comedy. New Jewish Theatre's "District Merchants" took three awards, including outstanding actor (Gary Wayne Barker) and supporting actor (J. Samuel Davis) in a drama.

Maggie Wininger of "Lovely Sunday" and Katie Kleiger of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' "Pride and Prejudice" tied for outstanding actress in a comedy. Will Bonfligio of New Jewish's "Fully Committed" won for outstanding actor in a comedy, and Donna Weinsting of Upstream Theater's "Salt, Root and Roe" was honored for outstanding actress in a drama.