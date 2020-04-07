Max & Louie's 'Indecent' wins big at St. Louis Theater Circle Awards

“Indecent,” “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur" and "District Merchants" are big winners of the eighth annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was no ceremony this year. Instead, the awards recognizing excellence in local professional theater were announced Tuesday evening on HEC-TV.
The Max & Louie production of “Indecent” won five awards, including outstanding director (Joanne Gordon), ensemble in a drama and production of a drama. “Lovely Sunday," a Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis production of a lesser-known Williams play, won four, including outstanding director (Kari Ely) and ensemble in a comedy. New Jewish Theatre's "District Merchants" took three awards, including outstanding actor (Gary Wayne Barker) and supporting actor (J. Samuel Davis) in a drama.
Maggie Wininger of "Lovely Sunday" and Katie Kleiger of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' "Pride and Prejudice" tied for outstanding actress in a comedy. Will Bonfligio of New Jewish's "Fully Committed" won for outstanding actor in a comedy, and Donna Weinsting of Upstream Theater's "Salt, Root and Roe" was honored for outstanding actress in a drama.
"Brighton Beach Memoirs" at New Jewish was named outstanding production of a comedy, and Shakespeare Festival St. Louis' "Such Sweet Thunder," a collaboration with the Big Muddy Dance Company, Jazz St. Louis and the Nine Network, was awarded outstanding production of a musical.
Michael Hamilton was awarded outstanding director of a musical for the Stages St. Louis production of "Man of La Mancha." Kendra Kassebaum of the Muny's "Guys and Dolls" was named outstanding actress in a musical, and Luke Steingruby of the Q Collective's "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" took honors as outstanding actor.
A special award was given to Ken and Nancy Kranzberg for their contributions to the theater community.
The St. Louis Theater Circle is comprised of local theater critics. Nominees for the Circle Awards were chosen from productions in 2019.
The full list of winners:
Supporting actress in a comedy
✔ Kelley Weber, “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Supporting actor in a comedy
✔ Patrick Blindauer, “Love’s Labors Lost,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Actress in a comedy
✔ Katie Kleiger, “Pride and Prejudice,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
✔ Maggie Wininger, “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Actor in a comedy
✔ Will Bonfiglio, “Fully Committed,” New Jewish Theatre
Lighting design in a play
✔ Patrick Huber, “Indecent,” Max & Louie Productions
Sound design
✔ Phillip Evans, “Indecent,” Max & Louie Productions
Costume design in a play
✔ Felia Davenport, “District Merchants,” New Jewish Theatre
Set design in a play
✔ Margery and Peter Spack, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish Theatre
Supporting actress in a drama
✔ Carly Uding, “Translations,” Black Mirror Theatre
Supporting actor in a drama
✔ J. Samuel Davis, “District Merchants,” New Jewish Theatre
Actress in a drama
✔ Donna Weinsting, “Salt, Root, and Roe,” Upstream Theater
Actor in a drama
✔ Gary Wayne Barker, “District Merchants,” New Jewish Theatre
New play
✔ “Nonsense and Beauty,” by Scott C. Sickles, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Achievement in opera
✔ Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
✔ Roland Wood, “Rigoletto,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis
Production of an opera
✔ “La Boheme,” Union Avenue Opera
Musical director
✔ Charles Creath, “Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope,” the Black Rep
Choreographer
✔ Dexandro Montalvo, “Such Sweet Thunder,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis et al.
Supporting actress in a musical
✔ Taylor Louderman, “Kinky Boots,” the Muny
Supporting actor in a musical
✔ Tiélere Cheatem, “La Cage aux Folles,” New Line Theatre
Lighting design in a musical
✔ Sean M. Savoie, “Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. Louis
Set design in a musical
✔ Mary Engelbreit and Paige Hathaway, “Matilda,” the Muny
Costume design in a musical
✔ Sarah Porter, “La Cage aux Folles,” New Line Theatre
Actress in a musical
✔ Kendra Kassebaum, “Guys and Dolls,” the Muny
Actor in a musical
✔ Luke Steingruby, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” the Q Collective
Ensemble in a comedy
✔ “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Ensemble in a drama
✔ “Indecent,” Max & Louie Productions
Ensemble in a musical
✔ “Matilda,” the Muny
Director of a comedy
✔ Kari Ely, “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Director of a drama
✔ Joanne Gordon, “Indecent,” Max & Louie Productions
Director of a musical
✔ Michael Hamilton, “Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. Louis
Production of a comedy
✔ “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish Theatre
Production of a drama
✔ “Indecent,” Max & Louie Productions
Production of a musical
✔ “Such Sweet Thunder,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis et al.
Special award
✔ Ken and Nancy Kranzberg
