You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Max & Louie's 'Indecent' wins big at St. Louis Theater Circle Awards
0 comments

Max & Louie's 'Indecent' wins big at St. Louis Theater Circle Awards

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

“Indecent,” “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur" and "District Merchants" are big winners of the eighth annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was no ceremony this year. Instead, the awards recognizing excellence in local professional theater were announced Tuesday evening on HEC-TV.

The Max & Louie production of “Indecent” won five awards, including outstanding director (Joanne Gordon), ensemble in a drama and production of a drama. “Lovely Sunday," a Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis production of a lesser-known Williams play, won four, including outstanding director (Kari Ely) and ensemble in a comedy. New Jewish Theatre's "District Merchants" took three awards, including outstanding actor (Gary Wayne Barker) and supporting actor (J. Samuel Davis) in a drama.

Maggie Wininger of "Lovely Sunday" and Katie Kleiger of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' "Pride and Prejudice" tied for outstanding actress in a comedy. Will Bonfligio of New Jewish's "Fully Committed" won for outstanding actor in a comedy, and Donna Weinsting of Upstream Theater's "Salt, Root and Roe" was honored for outstanding actress in a drama.

"Brighton Beach Memoirs" at New Jewish was named outstanding production of a comedy, and Shakespeare Festival St. Louis' "Such Sweet Thunder," a collaboration with the Big Muddy Dance Company, Jazz St. Louis and the Nine Network, was awarded outstanding production of a musical.

Michael Hamilton was awarded outstanding director of a musical for the Stages St. Louis production of "Man of La Mancha." Kendra Kassebaum of the Muny's "Guys and Dolls" was named outstanding actress in a musical, and Luke Steingruby of the Q Collective's "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" took honors as outstanding actor.

A special award was given to Ken and Nancy Kranzberg for their contributions to the theater community.

The St. Louis Theater Circle is comprised of local theater critics. Nominees for the Circle Awards were chosen from productions in 2019.

The full list of winners:

Supporting actress in a comedy

✔ Kelley Weber, “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Love's Labors Lost

Michael James Reed (left) and Patrick Blindauer in the Shakespeare Festival St. Louis production of "Love's Labors Lost."

Photo by Philip Hamer

Supporting actor in a comedy

✔ Patrick Blindauer, “Love’s Labors Lost,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Pride and Prejudice

Nick Rehberger and Katie Kleiger in “Pride and Prejudice.” Photo by Phillip Hamer

Actress in a comedy

✔ Katie Kleiger, “Pride and Prejudice,” Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

✔ Maggie Wininger, “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Fully Committed

Will Bonfiglio in New Jewish Theatre's "Fully Committed"

Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Actor in a comedy

✔ Will Bonfiglio, “Fully Committed,” New Jewish Theatre

Lighting design in a play

✔ Patrick Huber, “Indecent,” Max & Louie Productions

Sound design

✔ Phillip Evans, “Indecent,” Max & Louie Productions

Costume design in a play

✔ Felia Davenport, “District Merchants,” New Jewish Theatre

Brighton Beach Memoirs

Jane Paradise in the New Jewish Theatre production of "Brighton Beach Memoirs"

Set design in a play

✔ Margery and Peter Spack, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish Theatre

Supporting actress in a drama

✔ Carly Uding, “Translations,” Black Mirror Theatre

Supporting actor in a drama

✔ J. Samuel Davis, “District Merchants,” New Jewish Theatre

Actress in a drama

✔ Donna Weinsting, “Salt, Root, and Roe,” Upstream Theater

Actor in a drama

✔ Gary Wayne Barker, “District Merchants,” New Jewish Theatre

New play

✔ “Nonsense and Beauty,” by Scott C. Sickles, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

OTSL

Davóne Tines as Charles Blow and Karen Slack as Billie in the world premiere of Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons' "Fire Shut Up in My Bones." Photo by Eric Woolsey for Opera Theatre of St. Louis.

Achievement in opera

✔ Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

✔ Roland Wood, “Rigoletto,” Opera Theatre of St. Louis

"La bohème"

The cast of "La bohème" at Union Avenue Opera. Photo by Dan Donovan

Production of an opera

✔ “La Boheme,” Union Avenue Opera

Musical director

✔ Charles Creath, “Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope,” the Black Rep

Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope

From left: Denise Thimes, Antonio Douthit-Boyd and Drummond Crenshaw in the Black Rep production of "Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope." 

Choreographer

✔ Dexandro Montalvo, “Such Sweet Thunder,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis et al.

Supporting actress in a musical

✔ Taylor Louderman, “Kinky Boots,” the Muny

Supporting actor in a musical

✔ Tiélere Cheatem, “La Cage aux Folles,” New Line Theatre

Man of La Mancha

From left: Ryan Cooper, Sean Jones, Patrick John Moran, James Patterson and Nic Thompson in Stages St. Louis' production of "Man of La Mancha." 

Courtesy of Stages St. Louis

Lighting design in a musical

✔ Sean M. Savoie, “Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. Louis

Matilda

From left: Mattea Conforti, Ann Harada, Trevor Michael Schmidt and Josh Grisetti in the Muny production of "Matilda." Photo by Phillip Hamer

Set design in a musical

✔ Mary Engelbreit and Paige Hathaway, “Matilda,” the Muny

La Cage aux Folles

Robert Doyle and Zachary Allen Farmer in "La Cage aux Folles." Photo by Jill Ritter Lindberg

Costume design in a musical

✔ Sarah Porter, “La Cage aux Folles,” New Line Theatre

Actress in a musical

✔ Kendra Kassebaum, “Guys and Dolls,” the Muny

Actor in a musical

✔ Luke Steingruby, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” the Q Collective

Ensemble in a comedy

✔ “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

"Indecent"

The cast and musicians of Max & Louie Productions' "Indecent"

Ensemble in a drama

✔ “Indecent,” Max & Louie Productions

Ensemble in a musical

✔ “Matilda,” the Muny

Director of a comedy

✔ Kari Ely, “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Director of a drama

✔ Joanne Gordon, “Indecent,” Max & Louie Productions

Director of a musical

✔ Michael Hamilton, “Man of La Mancha,” Stages St. Louis

Production of a comedy

✔ “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” New Jewish Theatre

Production of a drama

✔ “Indecent,” Max & Louie Productions

Production of a musical

✔ “Such Sweet Thunder,” Shakespeare Festival St. Louis et al.

Special award

✔ Ken and Nancy Kranzberg

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports