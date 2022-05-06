 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro Theater Company announces lineup for 50th anniversary season

Last Stop on Market Street

Daniel McRath and Denise Thimes during rehearsal for the Metro Theater Company production of "Last Stop on Market Street"

 Photo by Jennifer A. Lin

Metro Theater Company has announced its 50th anniversary season, which begins Sept. 9 with “Bold, Brave, Curious!”

The 2022-23 schedule features live, in-person performances. The professional company focusing on theater for youth and families will also continue with online streaming of its mainstage productions.

The schedule:

Sept. 9-Oct. 16: “Bold, Brave, Curious!” Mariah Richardson’s play about the power of friendship. Touring schools in the St. Louis region and featured in the Free Fall Family Festival.

Oct. 9-Nov. 6: “Seedfolks.” An adaptation of Paul Fleischman’s book about a community garden. Grandel Theatre. Grandel Theatre in Grand Center.

Oct. 15-16: Fall Free Family Festival. A weekend of free theater. Grand Center Arts District.

Feb. 5-March 5: “Spells of the Sea.” A musical tale of adventure based on a podcast. Grandel Theatre. Directed by Metro artistic director Julia Flood.

April 2-16: “Go, Dog. Go!” Dogs rule a magical world in this show based on a children’s book. The Big Top in Grand Center.

Tickets go on sale this summer. For more information, visit metroplays.org.

