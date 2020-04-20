Midnight Company postpones 'Now Playing ...'

The Midnight Company has postponed its production of "Now Playing Third Base for the St. Louis Cardinals ... Bond, James Bond."
Originally set for May 28 through June 13, the play is rescheduled for Aug. 13-29.
"Now Playing ..." is a one-person play starring artistic director Joe Hanrahan and presented at the Chapel, 4238 Alexander Drive. Tickets go on sale in early July at brownpapertickets.com.
For more information: midnightcompany.com.
