Midnight Company postpones 'Now Playing ...'
Midnight Company postpones 'Now Playing ...'

Charlie Johnson Reads All of Proust

Joe Hanrahan stars in "Charlie Johnson Reads All of Proust." Photo by Todd Davis

 Todd Davis

The Midnight Company has postponed its production of "Now Playing Third Base for the St. Louis Cardinals ... Bond, James Bond."

Originally set for May 28 through June 13, the play is rescheduled for Aug. 13-29.

"Now Playing ..." is a one-person play starring artistic director Joe Hanrahan and presented at the Chapel, 4238 Alexander Drive.  Tickets go on sale in early July at brownpapertickets.com

For more information: midnightcompany.com.

