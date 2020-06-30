You are the owner of this article.
Midnight Company to return to the stage
Fringe Festival 2016

Joe Hanrahan in "The Everest Game," presented by the Midnight Company at St. Lou Fringe. Photo by Allan Crain

 Allan Crain

File this under "fingers crossed": The Midnight Company has productions scheduled to open in August and September, when the pandemic will presumably have subsided. 

Up first is "Now Playing Third Base for the St. Louis Cardinals ... Bond, James Bond," to be presented August 13 through 29 at the Chapel, 6238 Alexander Drive. That show will be followed by "Give 'Em Hell, Harry!," running September 17 through October 3 at the .ZACK, 3224 Locust Street.

Written and performed by artistic director Joe Hanrahan, "Now Playing" is a one-man playinvolving the pop culture of the 1960s. Hanrahan will also star in Samuel Gallu's solo piece "Give 'Em Hell," about Missouri-born president Harry Truman. 

The productions will go forward only if theater gatherings are deemed safe, and safety precautions will be observed.

Tickets will be available at MetroTix.com for "Now Playing" in mid-July and for "Give 'Em Hell" later in the summer. For more information: midnightcompany.com.

