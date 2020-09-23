 Skip to main content
Midnight Company will present 'Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll' at Kranzberg Arts Center
Fringe Festival 2016

Joe Hanrahan in "The Everest Game," presented by the Midnight Company at St. Lou Fringe. Photo by Allan Crain

 Allan Crain

Theatergoers yearning for the live experience that has been missing during the COVID-19 pandemic may want to check out "Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll," a one-person show running Oct. 29 through Nov. 14 at the Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 North Grand Boulevard in Grand Center.

The Midnight Company production, starring its artistic director Joe Hanrahan, will be presented with safety measures developed with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and approved by the city of St. Louis. The company also received certification through Missouri ArtSafe, a Missouri Arts Council program.

Written by Eric Bogosian ("Talk Radio"), the show will be directed by John Wolbers.

In a statement, Hanrahan said that Bogosian's seriocomic play addresses concerns "that continue to bedevil us: poverty, drug abuse, the overindulgence of the one percent, self improvement mania, the struggle of the artist in dire times."

Tickets for "Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll" will be available in mid-September through MetroTix.com. Find more information at midnightcompany.com.

