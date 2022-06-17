Missouri Historical Society wins 'Mighty' award for exhibit, another for book

The importance and grandeur of the Mississippi River was the topic of a Missouri History Museum exhibit that has now been recognized for its own award for importance.

The museum has received a 2022 Award for Excellence by the American Association of State and Local History. The award — part of the association's Leadership in History Awards — is for the exhibit "Mighty Mississippi," which opened in November 2019 and closed June 2021.

The Leadership in History Awards are the "nation's most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation of state and local history," the Missouri Historical Society said in a press release.

The society has also been recognized with a gold medal for its book "More Than Ordinary: Early St. Louis Artist Anna Maria von Phul" by curator Hattie Felton. The award is from the Independent Publisher Book Awards.

Von Phul is considered to be the first trained woman artist to work in the Missouri territory. The book is a catalog of her existing work, which is held by the society. Reproductions of von Phul's watercolors and drawings of early 19th-century St. Louis are now on display in the museum's small gallery. Her artwork incudes images of St. Louis mounds, homes and people, including Creole women and children.

The book won IPPY Gold in the Midwest — Best Regional Nonfiction category. It is the third year in a row that MHS Press has won in that category.

The "Mighty Mississippi" exhibit explored how surrounding communities have long depended on caring for the river environment and its resources, the society said in its release. "The exhibit examined the story of survival along one of the earth’s greatest watersheds and put the grandeur of North America’s greatest river in context with the cultures that have grown and thrived around it, from the largest and most influential American Indian centers of the Mississippian period; to the vast European and Indian fur trade networks that forever changed the continent; to the steamboats, factories and immigration of the Industrial Age."

"Mighty Mississippi" K-12 education legacy programs are still available for students as a virtual program and a school outreach program.

In June 2021, MHS Curator of Environmental Life and content lead of the exhibit, David Lobbig, was presented with the James V. Swift Medal for Excellence from the Herman T. Pott National Inland Waterways Library (St. Louis Mercantile Library). Lobbig was recognized for excellence in maritime literature for his work in writing and developing the Mighty Mississippi exhibit.

