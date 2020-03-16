Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial close effective 5 p.m. Monday

Effective 5 p.m. Monday, the Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and the Missouri Historical Society's Library & Research Center will be closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The historical society, which runs the museums in addition to the library and center, plans to reopen the locations May 9, it said Monday in a press release.

All scheduled on- and off-site programs, events and tours are canceled until May 9 as well, it said.

The history museum was preparing to install a big new exhibit — "Beyond the Ballot: St. Louis and Suffrage." That exhibit, originally scheduled to open April 4, has been postponed until May 16.

