You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial close effective 5 p.m. Monday
0 comments

Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial close effective 5 p.m. Monday

Spread facts. Not fear. Subscribe: $3/3 months
History to life with series of new tours at Missouri History Mus

Amanda Clark, community tours manager, center, leads members of the media on a Forest Park history tour preview outside the Missouri History Museum on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in St. Louis. Tickets for the 12 new tours will be available online March 25 and will begin in April. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

 Lexi Browning

Effective 5 p.m. Monday, the Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and the Missouri Historical Society's Library & Research Center will be closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The historical society, which runs the museums in addition to the library and center, plans to reopen the locations May 9, it said Monday in a press release.

All scheduled on- and off-site programs, events and tours are canceled until May 9 as well, it said.

The history museum was preparing to install a big new exhibit — "Beyond the Ballot: St. Louis and Suffrage." That exhibit, originally scheduled to open April 4, has been postponed until May 16.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports