Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial to close for a month

Just hours after the St. Louis Art Museum announced it would closed its doors to the public for the rest of January, another Forest Park institution made the same decision.

The Missouri Historical Society sent a news release in the late afternoon saying its three entities — the Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, and the MHS Library & Research Center — would close until Feb. 1 due to the surge of COVID cases in the St. Louis region.

All scheduled on-site programming was canceled. Some events in connection with the Martin Luther King holiday will now be held via Zoom. The MHS research center offers help online: Researchers may email library@mohistory.org for assistance. There is also an online contact form.

The historical society said the reopening date is subject to change: