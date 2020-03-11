MOBOT cancels Chinese Culture Days in April, other events due to coronavirus concerns

The Missouri Botanical Garden has decided to cancel Chinese Culture Days on April 25-26 and some other events that attract large crowds due to concerns about COVID-19, officials there announced today.

The garden will remain open, and the decision to cancel Chinese Culture Days was made between the garden and the organizing partner, the Chinese Culture Education and Services.

“The primary concern is the size of the event, which typically brings out a crowd of more than 8,000 visitors per day, at a time when limiting large crowds and social distancing is the best remedy to curtail the spread of the virus,” a statement said.

A Science Open House to be held Saturday is also canceled, as well as Sake and Sakura on April 3 and the Eggstravaganza on March 28.

Like other institutions, the garden will increase the cleaning frequency of public spaces and encourage staff to stay home if they are not feeling well. They are also suspending all garden-sponsored international travel through May 1 and non-essential garden-sponsored domestic travel by rail, public bus and air beyond the metro area is also suspended through May 1.

See a complete list of St. Louis area events that are being canceled or postponed by coronavirus concerns here.

