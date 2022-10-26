 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monet joined by armor, Native art and hip hop in SLAM's exhibitions for 2023

"Monet/Mitchell"

Claude Monet, “Wisteria”, 1919-20. Courtesy Musee Marmottan Monet, Paris 

Water lilies and scenes from France will be one of next year's exhibitions at the St. Louis Art Museum. But ticketed shows also go far and wide in 2023, showing off not just European paintings but also ancient armor, modern Native art and hip hop-influenced creations from photography to wigs. 

The St. Louis Art Museum has announced four diverse ticketed shows, which seem to be scheduled almost chronologically by the artworks' age: 

"Age of Armor"

Nagasone Tojiro Mitsumasa, “Helmet in the form of a Sea Conch Shell”, 1618. Courtesy Worcester Art Museum

"Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Armory Collection at the Worcester Art Museum," Feb. 18–May 14, 2023

Were Renaissance suits of armor harbingers of men's fashion? This exhibit makes that case, showing off century-old helmets, expertly crafted suits and even modern defensive gear. Paintings, tapestries and other artworks depicting armor will also be included.   

"Monet/Mitchell"

Joan Mitchell, “Two Sunflowers”, 1980. Courtesy Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris 

"Monet/Mitchell: Painting the French Landscape," March 25–June 25, 2023

Claude Monet may need no introduction for SLAM visitors, but this new exhibit will pair 12 of his paintings with 12 by the less-familiar American Joan Mitchell, who was born in 1925, the year before Monet died. She lived from 1968-1992 in Vétheuil, France, overlooking a house once inhabited by Monet. The exhibition, which will include SLAM's own "Water Lilies" painting, adapts the Paris presentation of “Monet-Mitchell” now at the Fondation Louis Vuitton. SLAM's news release says: "The exhibition examines the relationship to nature of these two artists and the ways in which they addressed similar themes of trees, earth, water, and flowers, as well as the inspiration of Monet and Mitchell’s gardens at Giverny and nearby Vétheuil, respectively."

"Action/Abstraction Redefined"

Lloyd Kiva New, Cherokee; Untitled, 1968. Courtesy Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe

"Action/Abstraction Redefined: Modern Native Art, 1940s–1970s," June 24–Sept. 3, 2023

The museum's first exhibit to focus on modern and contemporary Native American art highlights "groundbreaking paintings, sculptures, textiles, and works on paper that challenged stereotypical expectations of Native American art during the postwar era," SLAM says. Including almost 90 artworks, the exhibition was organized by the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts in Santa Fe and supplemented by items from SLAM's collection. Works were inspired by abstract forms in Native American art, along with contemporary movements in New York and other places. 

"The Culture"

Jean-Michel Basquiat, "With Strings Two," 1983. Courtesy The Broad Art Foundation, Los Angeles

“The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century,” Aug. 25, 2023-Jan. 1, 2024.

Titled after the phrase “for the culture,” this exhibition will advance a "sweeping and contemporary account of the expansive influence of hip-hop culture and its myriad expressions across the globe," SLAM says. Photography, fashion, wigs, poetry, music videos, painting and film will all be included, along with works ranging from Jean-Michel Basquiat and Kehinde Wiley to contemporary St. Louis artists. Co-organized by SLAM and the Baltimore Museum of Art.  

More information about next year's shows is available at slam.org

