Moolah Theatre will shut down for good after coronavirus pandemic is over

ST. LOUIS— The Moolah Theatre & Lounge will not reopen when stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted, according to a Wednesday night Facebook post from the company.

The theatre, which sits on the grounds of the historic former Moolah Temple of the Mystic Shrine, had operated for 15 years. In addition to a movie theatre, it also features a bowling alley and bar, and was renovated in 2004. Owner and operator Harman Moseley told St. Louis Public Radio the closure would not affect the bowling alley, which is operated by another entity.