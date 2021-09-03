Muny cancels remaining 'Chicago' performances due to cast COVID-19 cases

The Muny has canceled the three remaining performances of "Chicago," the final production in its 103rd season, because of "positive COVID-19 breakthrough cases" among the cast, the theater said in a Sept. 3 announcement.

There will be no performances Sept. 3-5. "Chicago" opened Aug. 30; after a delayed start due to rain, the Aug. 31 performance ultimately was canceled.

“While deeply unfortunate, the decision to cancel the remainder of this season is unquestionably necessary," said Muny president and CEO Denny Reagan in a statement. "The safety of our Muny family, both onstage and off, has been a top priority since day one. Out of 35 nights of Muny magic scheduled for 2021, we were able to spend 31 of them together."

Last year, because of the pandemic, the outdoor theater in Forest Park was forced to postpone its full season for the first time in its history.

Five shows that were scheduled for 2020 were presented this summer — “Smokey Joe’s Café,” “The Sound of Music,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “On Your Feet!” and “Chicago.” The remaining two 2020 shows — "Mary Poppins" and "Sweeney Todd" — were bumped to 2022.