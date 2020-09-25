 Skip to main content
Muny renovation to begin final phases
The Muny's Centennial Birthday Bash

People ride the Meet Me in St. Louis Ferris Wheel during the Muny's Centennial Birthday Bash on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Forest Park. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

The Muny has announced plans to begin the final three stages of its Second Century Capital Campaign-funded construction.

Work will focus on extensive renovations to backstage support spaces – including the Emerson Artists’ Building, which will house dressing rooms, the wig shop, hair and makeup departments and wardrobe maintenance.

Other spaces included in the upcoming renovations include the costume shop, production and general offices, rehearsal spaces, craft and scenic seamstress rooms, painter and carpenter areas, and the sewer and plumbing infrastructure.

Earlier phases of the renovation, for which the Muny has raised $85 million, focused on rebuilding the James S. McDonnell stage. Due to the pandemic, the outdoor musical theater postponed its entire 2020 season to next year.

For more information: muny.org.

