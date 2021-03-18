Muny season tickets will go on sale Monday

Season tickets for the 2021 Muny season go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, the theater announced Thursday.

The outdoor theater in Forest Park is scheduled to present "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" (July 5-11), Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s "Mary Poppins" (July 14-22), "Smokey Joe’s Café" (July 25-31), "The Sound of Music" (Aug. 3-9), "Sweeney Todd" (Aug. 12-18), "On Your Feet!" (Aug. 21-27) and "Chicago" (Aug. 30-Sept. 5).

The shows were postponed from 2020 because of the pandemic. A final decision about the status of 2021 season will be made in late spring.

Single tickets will be available beginning June 1. For more information: muny.org or 314-361-1900.

111 top stars who have played the Muny

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.