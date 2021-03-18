 Skip to main content
Muny season tickets will go on sale Monday
Muny season tickets will go on sale Monday

Season tickets for the 2021 Muny season go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, the theater announced Thursday.

The outdoor theater in Forest Park is scheduled to present "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" (July 5-11), Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s "Mary Poppins" (July 14-22), "Smokey Joe’s Café" (July 25-31), "The Sound of Music" (Aug. 3-9), "Sweeney Todd" (Aug. 12-18), "On Your Feet!" (Aug. 21-27) and "Chicago" (Aug. 30-Sept. 5).

The shows were postponed from 2020 because of the pandemic. A final decision about the status of 2021 season will be made in late spring. 

Single tickets will be available beginning June 1. For more information: muny.org or 314-361-1900.

111 top stars who have played the Muny

