Muny to present holiday video series

In the spirit of the season, the Muny has announced a new video series: "Muny Holiday Magic." The free, four-day series will feature pre-recorded performances by artists associated with the outdoor theater, including the Muny Kids and Teens.

The series will be presented at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 21 through 25. The schedule:

Dec. 21: "Underneath the Tree," featuring the Muny Kids and Teens.

Dec. 22: "The Chanukah Song (We Are Lights)," featuring the Muny Kids and Teens.

Dec. 23: A medley of "The 12 Days of Quarantine" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," with Jason Gotay, Mamie Parris, Nasia Thomas and performers from St. Louis and across the country.

Dec. 24: Ken Page reading "The Night Before Christmas."

Dec. 25: A compilation of the four shows.

"Muny Holiday Magic" will be presented on the Muny's social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. For more information: muny.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.