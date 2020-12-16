 Skip to main content
Muny will present a free, 4-day holiday video series
In the spirit of the season, the Muny has announced a new video series: "Muny Holiday Magic." The free, four-day series will feature pre-recorded performances by artists associated with the outdoor theater, including the Muny Kids and Teens.

The series will be presented at noon Dec. 21-25. The schedule:

Dec. 21: "Underneath the Tree," featuring the Muny Kids and Teens.

Dec. 22: "The Chanukah Song (We Are Lights)," featuring the Muny Kids and Teens.

Dec. 23: A medley of "The 12 Days of Quarantine" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," with Jason Gotay, Mamie Parris, Nasia Thomas and performers from St. Louis and across the country.

Dec. 24: Ken Page reading "The Night Before Christmas."

Dec. 25: A compilation of the four shows. 

"Muny Holiday Magic" will be presented on the Muny's social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. For more information: muny.org.

