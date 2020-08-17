Muny's 'Summer Variety Hour' scores with audiences

With its summer season delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic, the Muny has ventured online to keep its audience engaged. And the outdoor theater famous for showcasing musicals has enjoyed particular success with “The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!,” which concludes its five-week run tonight (August 17).

The free program is available for viewing at youtube.com/themunytv. A highlight of the show has been clips from Muny productions of recent years, and the finale promises to maintain the magic, with scenes from musicals including “A Chorus Line,” Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Gypsy,” “Meet Me in St. Louis” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” along with footage from “The Muny Centennial Gala: An Evening with the Stars.”

The program will be streamed live at 8:15 p.m., with a repeat broadcast on Thursday. As with previous episodes, the final edition of the “Summer Variety Hour” will also feature live and recorded segments involving artists associated with the Muny.

The show has attracted more than 100,000 viewers from throughout the United States and the world. Response to the “Summer Variety Hour” has “really blown us all away,” said Mike Isaacson, artistic director and executive producer of the Muny.