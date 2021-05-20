New art installation greets visitors at Lambert

A colorful new work of art now greets visitors flying into St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

To celebrate the airport’s 100th anniversary last year, the Airport Art Advisory Committee announced it would commission the work. More than 300 artists around the world submitted proposals, and the committee chose "The Building as a Pretext (Sound Graph)" by Sarah Morris.

The floor-to-ceiling work is located in Terminal 1 at the exit of the C Concourse, at the TSA checkpoint. Made from porcelain tiles, it represents the modernity of the airport terminal and also the movement of the people who use it, according to an airport press release.

Morris has made something of a specialty of creating art for transportation centers. She has designed works for subway stations in London, New York and Toronto, a train in Switzerland and the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The artist, who was born in England and lives in the United States, has works in the collections of many of the most prominent art museums in the world, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Tate Gallery and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the Centre Pompidou in Paris. She also works as a filmmaker.

No public funds were used for the installation; money for it came from private sources and the airport’s Art & Culture program.

