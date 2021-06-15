 Skip to main content
New Jewish Theatre announces its return to the stage
Eddie's Follies

Edward Coffield in a screengrab from "Eddie's Follies"

New Jewish Theatre has announced two productions that will mark its return to live, in-person performances.

“Ari Axelrod’s Jewish Broadway,” starring Broadway performer Axelrod, will be presented Oct. 16 in the evening and Oct. 17 in the afternoon. “Cabaret at the J: A Little Song, A Little Dance, A Little Seltzer Down Your Pants!,” with stars Eric Williams and Sharon Hunter, is set for Dec. 18 in the evening and Dec. 19 in the afternoon.

Performances of both shows will be presented at the Staenberg Family Complex in Creve Coeur. Tickets go on sale Aug. 15.

In a statement, artistic director Edward Coffield said that New Jewish will begin a full season of shows in January at the company’s usual home, the Wool Studio Theater at the Jewish Community Center.

For more information: newjewishtheatre.org.

