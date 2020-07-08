New Jewish Theatre presents online talk show

“Eddie’s Follies” might sound like the title of a musical revue, but it actually refers to a new talk/variety show from New Jewish Theatre.
The Eddie in question is Edward Coffield, artistic director of the company. In the first episode, which is available on the New Jewish Facebook page and the Jewish Community Center’s YouTube page, he engages in conversation with three guests: Sharon Hunter, artistic director of the Moonstone Theatre Company; comic actor Eric Williams; and actor-singer Ben Nordstrom.
New episodes of "Eddie's Follies" will appear every four weeks, with the next set for August 4. For more information: newjewishtheatre.org.
Recently, Coffield spoke with the Post-Dispatch about how the show came to be and what it’s all about. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What’s the idea behind “Eddie’s Follies”?
We were thinking about ways to stay connected to our subscribers, and to our single-ticket buyers. There are a lot of theaters doing Zoom productions, and we have done one and will do some of that. But I wanted to do something that nobody else is doing, and people are always interested in talking to actors and directors and theater folk. And so I came up with this idea of doing a combination variety show and talk show. I have a huge list of people to draw on, and ask to come be a guest.
The first program, which debuted June 30, featured three guests. Is that going to be the format?
I think that will be the model. That seems to work pretty well. The first episode ran 32 minutes, but I’d like to tighten it up. Thirty minutes was sort of my goal.
Is this the first time you’ve hosted a talk show?
It is. I’ve always wanted to be a talk-show host. I grew up watching Merv Griffin and Mike Douglas and Johnny Carson, and I was always mesmerized. It was interesting to hear what their guests had to say, and I thought it was kind of cool that you got to meet all those different people. And when I was a little kid it seemed very glamorous to me.
Why is “Follies” in the title?
I was originally going to call it “The Pandemic Follies,” which I thought was hilarious, and slightly dark humor. But I was discouraged from doing that. We could have called it, “The New Jewish Theatre Follies.”
Will the show continue after the pandemic?
We will certainly keep doing it in the short term. For one thing, (New Jewish Theatre performances are) not going to be back until 2021. I’m not sure if it will be January or February – it all depends on what’s going on with the virus. But that’s the current target.
