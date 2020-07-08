New Jewish Theatre presents online talk show

The first program, which debuted June 30, featured three guests. Is that going to be the format?

I think that will be the model. That seems to work pretty well. The first episode ran 32 minutes, but I’d like to tighten it up. Thirty minutes was sort of my goal.

Is this the first time you’ve hosted a talk show?

It is. I’ve always wanted to be a talk-show host. I grew up watching Merv Griffin and Mike Douglas and Johnny Carson, and I was always mesmerized. It was interesting to hear what their guests had to say, and I thought it was kind of cool that you got to meet all those different people. And when I was a little kid it seemed very glamorous to me.

Why is “Follies” in the title?

I was originally going to call it “The Pandemic Follies,” which I thought was hilarious, and slightly dark humor. But I was discouraged from doing that. We could have called it, “The New Jewish Theatre Follies.”

Will the show continue after the pandemic?

We will certainly keep doing it in the short term. For one thing, (New Jewish Theatre performances are) not going to be back until 2021. I’m not sure if it will be January or February – it all depends on what’s going on with the virus. But that’s the current target.

