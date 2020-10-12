 Skip to main content
New Jewish Theatre will postpone performances until fall 2021
New Jewish Theatre will postpone performances until fall 2021

Wool Studio Theatre

Wool Studio Theater, home of the New Jewish Theatre

The New Jewish Theatre announced Monday it will postpone performances until fall 2021 because of the pandemic.

“New Jewish Theatre is one of the J’s core mission programs, and we have full intentions of turning the spotlight back on our stage as soon as it is safe for our performers, crew and audience to do so,” they said in a statement.

The theater is located in the Wool Studio Theater in the Arts & Education Building of the J’s Staenberg Family Complex in Creve Coeur.

They had previously planned to return at a date to be determined with "Love, Loss, and What I Wore."

