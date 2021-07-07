 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New St. Louis theater company announces inaugural season
0 comments

New St. Louis theater company announces inaugural season

{{featured_button_text}}
Sharon Hunter

Sharon Hunter, host of the "Moonstone Connections" podcast

 Photo by Edward Coffield

Moonstone Theatre Company has announced its inaugural season, which includes a Neil Simon comedy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama and a classic American play.

In a statement, artistic director Sharon Hunter said that the company's 2021-22 season focuses on "mental health and how it affects individuals and their families."

The schedule:

Oct. 14-31 • "Jake's Women" is Simon's seriocomic account of a novelist and the women in his life. Directed by Edward M. Coffield.

Feb. 17-March 6 • "Proof," by David Auburn, won the Pulitzer for this drama about a young woman who is the daughter of a gifted mathematician. Directed by Hunter.

May 19-June 5 • "The House of Blue Leaves." Annamaria Pileggi directs John Guare's acclaimed comedy-drama about a frustrated songwriter.

Performances are Thursdays through Sundays at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Subscriptions and individual tickets go on sale Aug. 14. For more information, visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take It Or Leave It: Jacob deGrom 10+K's and a Mets win

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports