New St. Louis theater company announces inaugural season

Moonstone Theatre Company has announced its inaugural season, which includes a Neil Simon comedy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama and a classic American play.

In a statement, artistic director Sharon Hunter said that the company's 2021-22 season focuses on "mental health and how it affects individuals and their families."

The schedule:

Oct. 14-31 • "Jake's Women" is Simon's seriocomic account of a novelist and the women in his life. Directed by Edward M. Coffield.

Feb. 17-March 6 • "Proof," by David Auburn, won the Pulitzer for this drama about a young woman who is the daughter of a gifted mathematician. Directed by Hunter.

May 19-June 5 • "The House of Blue Leaves." Annamaria Pileggi directs John Guare's acclaimed comedy-drama about a frustrated songwriter.

Performances are Thursdays through Sundays at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Subscriptions and individual tickets go on sale Aug. 14. For more information, visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.