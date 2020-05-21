No formal Memorial Day service this year, but videos will tell Soldiers Memorial story

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no formal Memorial Day service this year at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum.

Instead, a three-part video series on the history of the Soldiers Memorial, its Court of Honor and the lives remembered there will be available on the YouTube, said a release from the Missouri Historical Society .

Part One of the series will be shared Saturday, Part Two on Sunday and Part Three on Monday, the release says, although the first two parts appear to be on YouTube now. Each is less than five minutes. The series will be shared on the venue's social media channels: @SoldiersStLouis on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.