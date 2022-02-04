Opera Theatre of St. Louis names first principal conductor, extends other contracts

Opera Theatre of St. Louis has announced the appointment of Daniela Candillari as its first principal conductor.

The organization also extended through 2026 the contracts of artistic director James Robinson and artistic director of young artist programs Patricia Racette.

“This is exciting on so many levels,” Candillari said via Zoom from her home in New York City. “I’ve known about the work (OTSL) has been doing and know the importance they have in not just the American operatic landscape, but in the world.”

Candillari, whose appointment is for three years, first worked with OTSL last year, conducting its “New Works, Bold Voices Lab,” which featured the world premieres of a trio of short operas. She debuted with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra just two weeks later, conducting its “Operatic Encore” program.

Born in Serbia and raised in Slovenia, Candillari’s conducting skills are much in demand. Among the orchestras and opera companies she has worked with are the New York Philharmonic, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Los Angeles Opera and Opera Philadelphia. She debuted in December at the Metropolitan Opera with Matthew Aucoin’s “Eurydice” and is scheduled to conduct Terrence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” in March at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

In addition to her OTSL appointment, she will serve as principal opera conductor of the Music Academy of the West.

“It’s been exhilarating,” Candillari said of her busy schedule. “But it’s been incredible to be involved with meaningful work and with work that has moved people and that has said something and has enriched people’s lives.”

In her role as OTSL principal conductor, Candinllari will help pilot the organization’s artistic direction. She will conduct one production each year — starting with this year’s season opener, “Carmen” — as well as the annual “Center Stage” young artists concert.

“Opera Theatre of St. Louis has such a strong tradition in nurturing young voices, young singers, and preparing them for the future and doing fantastic productions of traditional work and (also) in the contemporary arena,” she said.

As for the city itself, Candillari said that, during her trip here last year, “I was so blown away with everything that St. Louis has to offer. It felt like a community that I knew, even though it was my first time there, and I came to learn more about the community and to hear more from people who live there and get a sense of what they want and who they are and how we can make art happen together.”

Robinson, meanwhile, has been OTSL’s artistic director since 2008. Among the many operas he’s directed is the 2019 world premiere of Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” which he co-directed last year at the Met, earning worldwide acclaim. Among the other world premieres Robinson has directed is another work by Blanchard, “Champion,” as well as Jack Perla’s “Shalimar the Clown” and Ricky Ian Gordon’s “27.”

In OTSL’s upcoming season, Robinson will direct the world premiere of Tobias Picker’s “Awakenings” and co-direct the world premiere of the new performing edition of Stewart Wallace’s “Harvey Milk.”

Racette, a renowned soprano who has acted and sung leading roles in operas all over the world, is also a stage director, teacher and mentor. Appointed as OTSL’s artistic director of young artist programs in 2019, she has helped to grow the organization’s Gerdine Young Artist Program. She and Robinson co-curate the annual “Center Stage” young artist showcase.

In a statement, general director Andrew Jorgensen lauded Robinson and Racette for “pushing this art form forward in dynamic ways,” adding that “their visionary work enables us to continue taking bold and transformative steps in opera.”

OTSL’s 2022 festival season includes productions of “Carmen” (beginning May 21), “The Magic Flute” (May 28), “Awakenings” (June 5), “Harvey Milk” (June 11), the “Center Stage” concert (June 21) and “A Celebration of Black Music Month” (TBA). A full schedule and ticket information are available at opera-stl.org.