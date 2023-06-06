There are more than three weeks remaining in the Opera Theatre of St. Louis festival season, but the company has already set its schedule for 2024.

The season, announced Tuesday morning, will run May 25-June 30, 2024, with mainstage productions of Gioachino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville,” Giacomo Puccini’s “La bohème,” George Frideric Handel’s “Julius Caesar” and Philip Glass’ “Galileo Galilei,” plus the annual “Center Stage” young artist showcase.

The productions will be staged at Webster University’s Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts. Each of them will feature accompaniment by members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. As ever, they will be sung in English, with supertitles provided.

“Barber” will bring Rossini’s comedic masterpiece back to the OTSL stage for the seventh time and first since 2015. It will star Justin Austin as Figaro, Hongni Wu as Rosina and Nathan Stark as Dr. Bartolo. It will be directed by Eric Sean Fogel, and Jonathan Brandani will conduct. Performance dates are May 25, May 31, June 6, June 8 (matinee), June 12, June 16, June 19 (matinee) and June 29.

Next year will also mark the seventh time OTSL has staged “La bohème”; the company last performed it in 2016. Puccini’s love story, set amid the bohemian scene of Paris, will star Joshua Blue as Rodolfo, Katerina Burton as Mimì, Thomas Glass as Marcello and Brittany Renee as Musetta. Michael Shell directs, and José Luis Gómez conducts; the set designer is Takeshi Kata. Performance dates are June 1, June 5, June 14, June 20, June 22 (matinee), June 26 (matinee) and June 30.

Both “Julius Caesar” and “Galileo Galilei” are OTSL premieres.

Handel’s “Caesar” tells the story of the titular Roman emperor falling in love with Cleopatra, even as war, political treachery and shifting alliances swirl around them. It stars Sarah Mesko — she was OTSL’s Carmen last year — as Julius Caesar, Emily Pogorelc as Cleopatra and Meridian Prall as Cordelia. Elkhanah Pulitzer directs, OTSL principal conductor Daniela Candillari leads the orchestra and Constance Hoffman is the costume designer. Performance dates are June 9, June 13, June 15 (matinee), June 22, June 26 and June 28.

Glass “Galileo” — libretto by playwright Mary Zimmerman — explores scenes from the great scientist’s life. In large part, that entails his brilliant work being at odds with church teachings. Paul Groves stars as Older Galileo. OTSL artistic director James Robinson directs, Kwamé Ryan conducts, Allen Moyer is the set designer, Marco Piemontese is the costume designer and Greg Emetaz is the projections designer. Performances dates are June 15, June 19, June 21, June 23, June 27 and June 29 (matinee).

The “Center Stage” young artist showcase, curated by artistic director of young artist programs Patricia Racette and conducted by Candillari, will be presented June 25.

In a statement, OTSL general director Andrew Jorgensen called the 2024 season “one of our most exciting yet. ‘The Barber of Seville’ and ‘La bohème’ are brilliant classics that delight audiences across the board, whether they’re newcomers to this beautiful art form or longtime fans.

“We’re elated to be producing Handel’s ‘Julius Caesar’ for the first time; it's an exceptional work with stunning music and a love story that is sure to captivate audiences. And it feels timely to be closing out the season with Philip Glass' ‘Galileo Galilei,’ which is all about the dialogue between religion and science.”

Subscriptions for the 2024 festival season are now available. More information can be found at experienceopera.org or by calling the box office at 314-961-0644.