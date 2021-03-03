'Origami in the Garden' sculpture exhibition opens April 17 at Missouri Botanical Garden

"Origami in the Garden," a sculpture exhibition that was supposed to debut last April at the Missouri Botanical Garden but was delayed because of the pandemic, will debut April 17.

The display is included with garden admission and will be on view through Oct. 10, the garden announced Wednesday.

The traveling sculpture exhibition was created by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box. Their oversized creations capture the nature of origami in metal. The 18 large-scale installations include birds, butterflies, boats and airplanes that will be displayed throughout the garden.

The centerpiece of the exhibition is the 25-foot tower called "Master Peace," which creates the illusion of 1,000 stainless steel origami peace cranes hovering above water. That will be placed in the western central axis pool, closest to the Climatron.

The works include collaborations with origami artists Te Jui Fu, Beth Johnson, Michael G. LaFosse and Robert J. Lang.

The sculptures are made with a lost wax casting and fabrication process that involves more than 35 steps.

The garden is located at 4344 Shaw Boulevard. For more information, visit mobot.org/origami.

