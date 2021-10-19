OTSL announces new class for Clayco Future Leaders Fellowship

Opera Theatre of St. Louis has announced the second class of its Clayco Future Leaders Fellowship. The program, which is designed to cultivate future leaders in arts administration who come from historically underrepresented backgrounds, particularly those who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color, was launched last year.

The class, which joined OTSL on Oct. 18, includes Kiandra Mays (artistic fellow), Andréa Ochoa (advancement fellow) and Aaron Walker (administration fellow).

Mays holds a Bachelor of Arts in vocal performance from Florida Atlantic University. Ochoa received a Master of Music in classical voice performance and an advanced certificate in vocal pedagogy from New York University. Walker received a Master of Music in voice and opera performance from Northwestern University.

“OTSL is thrilled to be building on the success of the first year of this compelling program,” general director Andrew Jorgensen said in a statement. “Our company is known for preparing young singers to succeed on the world’s largest stages, and it’s vitally important that we take a holistic approach to identifying and nurturing talent in all aspects of opera, including young arts administrators.”