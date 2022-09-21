OTSL names new class for program that aims to boost diversity in arts leadership

Opera Theatre of St. Louis has announced the third class of its Clayco Future Leaders Fellowship. The program, which is designed to cultivate future leaders in arts administration who come from historically underrepresented backgrounds — particularly those who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color — was launched in 2020.

The class, which will join OTSL on Sept. 30, includes Linda Holyoke (advancement fellow), Jhané Perdue (artistic fellow) and Jenna Pieper (administrative fellow).

For the first time since the program’s inception, two of the fellows — Pieper and Perdue — are from St. Louis.

Pieper is a St. Louis-based classical percussionist and arts administrator who has performed with the SIUE Orchestra/Wind Symphony, St. Louis Civic Orchestra and the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra and recently served as artistic administration intern at OTSL. She holds a bachelor of music degree in music performance from SIU-Edwardsville and is pursuing a master of arts in arts leadership and cultural management from Colorado State University.

Perdue currently serves as the artistic project coordinator with the Pleiades Project, an organization that creates unique performance opportunities for female artists. There she created the Black Brilliance Competition and has also worked on multiple short films and live events. As a singer, Perdue has been a soloist with the Flint Symphony Orchestra. She holds a bachelor of music from Bowling Green State University.

Holyoke is a former sustainability engineer who holds a master of science in environmental engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a bachelor of science in physics from St. Louis University. Holyoke spent five years in solar energy working as a weather data analyst and supervisor. Holyoke has an arts background as well, having been a student of St. Louis Ballet School.

“As OTSL embarks upon the third year of this thriving program, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome our new Fellows,” general director Andrew Jorgensen said in a statement. “It’s vital that we take a comprehensive approach to preparing emerging talent in the world of opera, whether it be for roles on the stage, backstage, or in administration.”

This year’s fellowship runs through July 21 and offers hands-on experience in a range of essential functions for the organization. Fellows serve in a full-time position specializing in one department and receive a full-time salary, benefits, networking opportunities and more.

The two previous classes of Clayco Fellows have gone on to positions with the Glimmerglass Festival, Santa Fe Opera, Houston Grand Opera and Opera Theatre of St. Louis, among other prominent organizations.

The program is made possible by a three-year commitment from Bob and Jane Clark and Clayco, a St. Louis-based design-build construction firm. In 2021, Clayco received the Missouri Arts Award for Philanthropy.