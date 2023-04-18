Opera Theatre of St. Louis has announced the three 20-minute world premiere operas that will be performed in the 2024 edition of its New Works Collective.

The productions created for the inaugural New Works Collective were staged March 16-18 at COCA’s Catherine B. Berges Theatre. “Cook Shack,” “Slanted: An American Rock Opera” and “Madison Lodge” were presented back-to-back each evening and played to two near-capacity crowds and one sellout.

Not only that, says OTSL general director Andrew Jorgensen, but the audiences were “visibly more diverse, visibly younger” than typical opera patrons. And the data collected during ticket sales indicated that 37% of buyers were new to OTSL.

“It’s not just that we felt like we were seeing new audiences; we saw a new audience,” Jorgensen says.

The stated purpose of the New Works Collective is to “disrupt the usual operatic tradition” and bring to the fore stories of and by constituencies that have almost always been underrepresented in opera. Instead of being selected by OTSL’s administration, a panel of St. Louis residents, also from diverse backgrounds, combed through applications that poured in from across the country and chose the works to be performed as well as the pairings of composers and librettists.

The three productions that will be mounted for the 2024 New Works Collective are “On My Mind,” by composer Jasmine Barnes and librettist Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton; “Mechanisms” by composer J.E. Hernández and librettist Marianna Mott Newirth; and “Unbroken” by composer Ronald Maurice and librettist J. Mae Barizo. They will work with stage director Kimille Howard.

As compared with the 2023 creative teams, the 2024 class is “equally exciting, equally accomplished and an equally emerging group of creators who have all achieved notable success in other areas, who are now bringing that energy to this project,” Jorgensen says.

The new works, according to OTSL press materials, cover the topics of “friendships forged through grief, neurodivergence and disability, and Black life and motherhood.” They will be staged in March, with details to come.

In addition to its local popularity, OTSL’s New Works Collective generated a considerable amount of industry buzz.

“Because this is something no one has tried before,” Jorgensen says. “Everyone right now is looking for ways to take the next step in ensuring opera and opera companies speak authentically to our communities, and that we are creating spaces where new artists and where new audiences will feel welcome and find a home in this art form. And so people are paying attention to what we’re doing here.”