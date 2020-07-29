Pandemic inspires play about family struggling to cope

"Early Days," directed by MTC artistic director Julia Flood, is part of the company's COVID-19 Memory Project, to which stories are submitted about life during the pandemic. Is the play an example of verbatim theater, in which all of the scenes and dialogue are fact-based?

Not necessarily. The play is more "inspired by" the stories. There are a handful of quotes that just really stood out – a lot of times, we might tweak the quote slightly to make it sound more accurate to a character's voice, but the information is still the same. And the script is totally from the perspective of one family.

So you have a grandfather (played by Nicholas Kryah), an aunt (Jacqueline Thompson) and a granddaughter (Madeline Emke, an apprentice in the Missouri Historical Society's Teens Make History program) that are all gathering together (online) to celebrate the granddaughter's birthday. And the conversation that they have, and some of the arguments that they have, are all reflective – and, hopefully, relatable – to what all of us are experiencing.

The play is set in the early months of the pandemic. What went into deciding to go with these particular characters?