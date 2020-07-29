Pandemic inspires play about family struggling to cope

In these speeded-up times, the trajectory from real-life experience to theatrical presentation is increasingly short. And so it is with the coronavirus pandemic, which has become the backdrop for a 15-minute play.
"Early Days – Stories of the Pandemic Digital Archive: A St. Louis COVID-19 Digital Play" is inspired by personal accounts from area residents. Presented by Metro Theater Company in collaboration with the Missouri Historical Society, the play premieres at 6:30 tonight with a live stream on multiple online platforms.
Recently, the Post-Dispatch spoke with playwright and MTC producing associate John Wolbers, who devised the script. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What was the idea behind seeking out pandemic-related stories?
We started collecting stories on our website, knowing that this is a moment in history that we're all experiencing. This was back in March, when we thought this was not going to be as long-lasting as it's turned out to be. And then we got wind that the history museum was doing something similar, so we reached out to some of our friends over there.
There's about 250 stories – between the museum's collection and Metro Theater Company's collection – that we read, and pored over, and pulled from, and merged into one single narrative piece.
"Early Days," directed by MTC artistic director Julia Flood, is part of the company's COVID-19 Memory Project, to which stories are submitted about life during the pandemic. Is the play an example of verbatim theater, in which all of the scenes and dialogue are fact-based?
Not necessarily. The play is more "inspired by" the stories. There are a handful of quotes that just really stood out – a lot of times, we might tweak the quote slightly to make it sound more accurate to a character's voice, but the information is still the same. And the script is totally from the perspective of one family.
So you have a grandfather (played by Nicholas Kryah), an aunt (Jacqueline Thompson) and a granddaughter (Madeline Emke, an apprentice in the Missouri Historical Society's Teens Make History program) that are all gathering together (online) to celebrate the granddaughter's birthday. And the conversation that they have, and some of the arguments that they have, are all reflective – and, hopefully, relatable – to what all of us are experiencing.
The play is set in the early months of the pandemic. What went into deciding to go with these particular characters?
We knew we really wanted to highlight three different age groups. So you've got the grandfather, who's been doing a little bit of world traveling and dealing with some of the issues of coming back, with vacations cut short. We've also introduced the idea that his wife has just passed away, and what funeral proceedings might be like. The aunt is in her 30s, getting her degree, getting married and figuring out how to adjust her plans. And then we've got a high-schooler who's navigating her senior year, and how that's affected.
"Early Days - Stories of the Pandemic Digital Archive: A St. Louis COVID-19 Digital Play"
When: Streaming begins at 6:30 tonight; a Q&A will follow the performance Where: metroplays.org, mohistory.org/online-resources and facebook.com/MetroPlays How much: Free More info: metroplays.org/MemoryProject.
