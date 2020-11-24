 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Performances shine through in 'The Glass Menagerie'
0 comments

Performances shine through in 'The Glass Menagerie'

{{featured_button_text}}
Tennessee Williams

Tennessee Williams onstage in 1972 after a rehearsal of his play "Small Craft Warnings" at the New Theater in New York

 Photo by John Lent, Associated Press

Although it has arguably been overshadowed by “A Streetcar Named Desire,” a strong case can be made for “The Glass Menagerie” as Tennessee Williams’s greatest play. And its virtues were very much on display in the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis production that was staged for radio because of the pandemic.

The challenge facing director Brian Hohlfeld was capturing the magic of Williams’s vision strictly through sound. Much of the poetry of the play lies in its visuals – particularly a bit of business involving a glass unicorn, which symbolizes its owner, the fragile and poignantly insecure Laura Wingfield (Elizabeth Teeter).

At the heart of the play is her unrealized dreams. But the soul of “The Glass Menagerie” is her brother Tom (Bradley James Tejeda), who has dreams of his own and isn’t afraid to act on them. Even if it means abandoning his sister and their aggressively talkative mother Amanda (Brenda Currin).

Also playing a significant role in the ensuing drama is Jim O’Connor, a gentleman caller (Chaunery Kingsford) who brings Laura perhaps her only moment of romance.

Staging the play for radio inevitably deprives it of the spatial dynamics that contribute to its hothouse atmosphere. That applies equally to the verbal clashes between Tom and Amanda and the tentative dance between Laura and Jim.

Fortunately, quite a bit of the play’s action is implied by the dialogue. It only takes a little imagination to picture the modest, Depression-era Wingfield home, which Tom views as more of a jail. And Hohlfeld elicited expressive performances.

Williams’s poetic language sometimes comes right up to the edge of floweriness, but the cast impressively sidestepped that trap. Particularly Tejeda, who struck just the right balance between sensitivity and cynicism.

“The Glass Menagerie” was the centerpiece of the fifth annual festival, which was broadcast on Classic 107.3 and also streamed on the festival and radio station websites.

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Music

Watch now: Take an early peek inside midtown's new Red Flag concert venue

  • Kevin C. Johnson
  • 0

Robert Fancher, owner of Red Flag, gives a preview of the venue that's scheduled to open in 2021. A few small shows and movie nights already have been held in the space.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports