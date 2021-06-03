Pete Souza, Obama's photographer, joins 6 others as newest hall of fame members

Other well-known photos come from another inductee, Souza, who has published bestselling books of his years as chief White House photographer under President Barack Obama.

Souza gained more fame with his Instagram account during the Trump administration as he posted photos comparing that Oval Office inhabitant to his predecessor.

British photographer Larry Burrows, who spent nine years covering Vietnam, took pictures of dying soldiers that are grittier than many war photos published today. Burrows died with several other photographers when their helicopter was shot down in Laos in 1971.

Another longtime war photographer, David Douglas Duncan, covered conflict including World War II and Korea. Although he was wounded several times, he lived until age 102, dying in 2018. Duncan is also known for his years-long work with Pablo Picasso, and published at least five books of photographs of the artist.

Dawoud Bey's photos have been exhibited extensively ever since his street portraits of Black residents were collected for his first show, "Harlem, USA." A major exhibition of his work opened in April at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.