Pete Souza, Obama's photographer, joins 6 others as newest hall of fame members

War and the White House, lovely, semi-nude models and controversial photos of children are among the subjects of this year's inductees to the International Photography Hall of Fame.
Seven photographers will be honored in a hybrid live/virtual ceremony Oct. 29 at .ZACK. The hall of fame and museum, 3415 Olive Street, will follow the induction with an exhibition of the photographers' work.
Joining the hall of fame are
• Dawoud Bey, Fine Art Photographer
• Larry Burrows, War Photojournalist
• Philip-Lorca diCorcia, Fine Art Photographer
• David Douglas Duncan, Photojournalist
• Sally Mann, Fine Art Photographer
• Pete Souza, Photojournalist, author, and former Chief Official White House Photographer for President Obama
• Joyce Tenneson, Fine Art Photographer
Although some of the photographers might not be household names, often their work is recognizable, such as Tenneson's young woman posed with a dove on each shoulder.
Sally Mann's work involving intimate photos of her children — partially nude, napping or with bloody noses — have drawn ongoing discussions, even censorship. In a 2015 story, "The Disturbing Photography of Sally Mann," the New York Times Magazine said her work was profitable but also controversial: "When The Wall Street Journal ran a photograph of then-4-year-old Virginia, it censored her eyes, breasts and genitals with black bars."
Other well-known photos come from another inductee, Souza, who has published bestselling books of his years as chief White House photographer under President Barack Obama.
Souza gained more fame with his Instagram account during the Trump administration as he posted photos comparing that Oval Office inhabitant to his predecessor.
British photographer Larry Burrows, who spent nine years covering Vietnam, took pictures of dying soldiers that are grittier than many war photos published today. Burrows died with several other photographers when their helicopter was shot down in Laos in 1971.
Another longtime war photographer, David Douglas Duncan, covered conflict including World War II and Korea. Although he was wounded several times, he lived until age 102, dying in 2018. Duncan is also known for his years-long work with Pablo Picasso, and published at least five books of photographs of the artist.
Dawoud Bey's photos have been exhibited extensively ever since his street portraits of Black residents were collected for his first show, "Harlem, USA." A major exhibition of his work opened in April at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.
Also collected and shown in museums around the world is the fine art of Philip-Lorca diCorcia, whose constructed photos "straddle truth and fiction by combining real people and places—but not necessarily people and places that naturally go together," according to the Museum of Modern Art.
In addition to this impressive array of hall of fame inductees, IPHF said in a press release that "Joel Sartore, National Geographic photographer and fellow, and National Geographic Photo Ark founder, will be presented with the first-ever IPHF Visionary Award; and Professional Photographers of America, the world's largest nonprofit trade association for professional photographers, will receive the Leadership Award."
See more information on the honorees and upcoming events at iphf.org.