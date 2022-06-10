Plan for Juneteenth celebrations with this guide to St. Louis-area events

Juneteenth, a commemoration of the June 19, 1865, emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, became a federal holiday in 2021 and falls on Father's Day this year.

The State Historical Society of Missouri has launched a new interactive website, Emancipation Day in the Missouri Ozarks, which explores the significance of June 19 and Aug. 4 to African American freedom in Missouri and the United States.

Here’s how groups in the St. Louis area are celebrating Juneteenth.

Juneteenth at the Delmar Loop

When Noon-5 p.m. June 11 • Where 5800-5900 blocks of Delmar Boulevard • How much Free • More info thedelmarloop.com

Businesses in the Delmar Loop will celebrate Juneteenth with a festival that opens with a Drum Call by Baba Kunma and includes other live dance and music performances, as well as food for sale from local restaurants. Family activities include bounce houses, face painting, henna painting, a science lab, art activities, a 360-degree photo booth and balloon makers.

Juneteenth programming at Missouri History Museum

When Lecture 5-8 p.m. June 16; storytelling 10:30-11 a.m. June 17; Just Breathe STL 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 22-July 13 • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • How much Free • More info mohistory.org

The museum presents a variety of free programs to celebrate and recognize Juneteenth, including a performance by the Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis, a lecture honoring civil rights activist the Rev. Dr. John N. Doggett Jr., a storytime for children and families, and an “intergenerational wellness experience” that includes yoga, journaling, mindful art, music, live performances and food.

Free admission at Missouri Botanical Garden

When June 19 • Where 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much Free • More info mobot.org

Visitors to the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Butterfly House in Chesterfield and the Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit can get free admission on June 19. Admission to the children’s garden at the garden is also free, and visitors can get an okra plug, who has strong ties to the African American experience, for a potting activity. Visitors can also see a guide that highlights contributions of African Americans to advance botanical science. The Butterfly House will screen a film throughout that day that celebrates historic Black entomologists.

Song for My Father: A Juneteenth Celebration with Robert Nelson

When 7 p.m. June 19 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $20-$25 • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

St. Louis rhythm and jazz singer Robert Nelson, along with his band, Renaissance, present a salute to fathers and male voices in music.

Juneteenth in Grand Center, A Father’s Day Celebration and Family Day

When Noon-3 p.m. June 19 • Where The Sheldon, Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, Pulitzer Arts Foundation and Park-Like in Grand Center • How much Free • More info grandcenter.org

Celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day with food, art activities, storytelling, a sing-along dance party, the Bubble Van, free family portraits and dance performances.

Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom

When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 19 • Where Killion Park, 2400 Washington Avenue, Alton • How much Free • More info riversandroutes.com/events/juneteenth-celebration-at-james-killion-park/

The 31st annual Juneteenth celebration at Killion Park in Alton includes vendors, prizes, food and music.

Juneteenth 'Free Dome' Celebration

When 1-7 p.m. June 19 • Where Fairground Park, 3715 Natural Bridge Avenue • How much Free • More info saintlaaafab.com

The inaugural event by Saint LAAA FaB Inc. is a family-oriented celebration of the rich heritage, history and culture of people of African descent.

Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair

When Noon-6:30 p.m. June 18 • Where Old North St. Louis, 14th Street between St. Louis Avenue and Market Street • How much Free • More info eventbrite.com

An Old North event by the Community Wellness Project and the National Alliance on Mental Illness St. Louis will include food, storytelling, live music, local businesses and information about community resources.

Juneteenth Forward Together in Belleville

When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18 • Where Love Church, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville • How much free • More info eventbrite.com

Food, vendors, entertainment and educational resources will be available at Love Church to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth Annual Fitness Celebration

When 8 a.m.-noon June 19 • Where Move by BJC, 4220 Duncan Avenue • How much $5 and up • More info eventbrite.com

Come together at this 18,000-square-foot fitness center to learn to move and challenge your body while celebrating Juneteenth.

Show Me Juneteenth

When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 25-26 • Where Soccer field at Harris Stowe State University, 3026 Laclede Avenue • How much Free • More info showmejuneteenthstl.com

This second annual event includes DJs, vendors and entertainers and raises money for the End Homeless Mission.

Blues on the Block

When 5-8 p.m. June 18 • Where National Blues Museum, outside at Sixth Street and Washington Avenue • How much Free • More info nationalbluesmuseum.org

Ms. Hy-C and Fresh Start will perform to celebrate Juneteenth. This is part of the Blues on the Block Concert series outside the museum on select Saturdays through August. Bring chairs and snacks.

Pick the City UP performance and story collection

When 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 26 • Where True Vine Baptist Church, 8420 Hill Avenue, Ferguson • How much Free • More info eventbrite.com

The St. Louis Story Stitchers artists’ collective will be at True Vine Baptist Church with a story booth and a performance at 1 p.m. The event is meant to build awareness of gun violence and gun safety and includes vendors, hot dogs, a DJ and more.

Juneteenth Father's Day Block Party

When 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 19 • Where Sumner High School, 4248 Cottage Avenue and Tandy Park • How much Free • More info eventbrite.com

Vendors, music, poetry, a story hut, business and first responders expo, skits and a fashion show round out this block party at Sumner High School and Tandy Park.

#BlackWallStreet314 Festival

When 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 25 • Where Wellston Loop, 5955 Martin Luther King Drive • How much Free • More info blackwallstreet314.com

For the seventh year, Young Voices With Action and its partners gather in the Wellston business district with a concert featuring Marquise Knox, a black business fair, food trucks, a car and bike show, a talent show, a home ownership caravan, and games.

Metro East St. Louis Community Initiative 5K Walk/Run and Health Fair

When 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. June 18 • Where East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Drive, East St. Louis • How much $25 for ages 12 and up • More info eventbrite.com

Join the 5K run/walk and get free information and screenings at the health fair, including COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, and podiatry, dental and diabetes screenings.

Juneteenth Community Ride

When 9 a.m. June 18; ride departs at 10 a.m. • Where Tandy Recreational Center, 4206 Kennerly Avenue • How much Free • More info trailnet.redpodium.com/2022-juneteenth-community-ride

Ride roughly 11 miles through St. Louis, starting in the Ville neighborhood, along a slow-paced route that features live music, historians and storytellers. New to the event is a post-ride block party with live music and food trucks.

Juneteenth Festival in Maplewood

When 1-4 p.m. June 18 • Where Yale Avenue Bus Stop Park, Yale and Manchester avenues • How much Free • More info cityofmaplewood.com

Artists First STL’s second annual Juneteenth Festival includes a community art project, food and music.

A Juneteenth Father's Day Celebration

When 6 p.m. June 19 • Where The Ambassador, 9800 Halls Ferry Road • How much $35-$45 • More info thenewambassadorstl.com

Blues legend Bobby Rush returns for a Juneteenth/Father’s Day celebration promoting his Grammy-winning 2000 album, “Rawer Than Raw.” Proceeds go to the St. Louis Black Tourism Association and the Black Radio Hall of Fame. The 88-year-old’s recent memoir is “I Ain’t Studdin’ Ya: My American Blues Story,” written with Herb Powell. The celebration also features Charles "Skeet" Rogers and Uvee Hayes.

