Playwriting project seeks submissions

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is accepting applications for its third annual Confluence Regional Writers Project.
The initiative, which seeks to promote a regional playwriting culture, commissions and develops plays and conducts workshops and writing sessions. Each playwright commits to penning a full-length work in preparation for a public festival reading.
Applicants must be residents of Missouri or Illinois. Plays are not required to reference Shakespeare or his works. Finalists will receive a $3000 stipend.
The application deadline is Feb. 7. For more information: stlshakes.org/confluence-writers-project/.
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
