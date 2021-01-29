 Skip to main content
Playwriting project seeks submissions
Love's Labors Lost

From left: Vivienne Claire Luthin, Kea Trevett, Laura Sohn and Kiah McKirnan in the Shakespeare Festival St. Louis production of "Love's Labors Lost." Photo by Philip Hamer

 Philip Hamer

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is accepting applications for its third annual Confluence Regional Writers Project.

The initiative, which seeks to promote a regional playwriting culture, commissions and develops plays and conducts workshops and writing sessions. Each playwright commits to penning a full-length work in preparation for a public festival reading. 

Applicants must be residents of Missouri or Illinois. Plays are not required to reference Shakespeare or his works. Finalists will receive a $3000 stipend.

The application deadline is Feb. 7. For more information: stlshakes.org/confluence-writers-project/.

