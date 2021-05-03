Pod seating on sale now for St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's 'King Lear' in Forest Park

Reservations will be required to attend St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's limited-capacity performances of "King Lear" in Forest Park. Premium and VIP seating pods are on sale now.

The production will run June 2-27, with an official opening June 4, at Shakespeare Glen. Performances begin at 8 p.m. nightly.

Each 10-by-10-foot pod is spaced 6 feet apart and seats up to six guests. Prices vary for weekday and weekend performances.

• Premium Blanket pods ($50-$60) are in the front row center, nearest the stage; only blankets are allowed.

• Premium Seated pods ($120-$150) are directly behind the blankets-only section; six chairs are included.

• VIP pods ($300-$500) include VIP parking, six chairs and a Schlafly beer six-pack.

• Reservations for free pods will open at noon each Monday for the coming week's performances and are limited to one per household, starting May 31. Bring your own chairs and blankets.