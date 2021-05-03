 Skip to main content
Pod seating on sale now for St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's 'King Lear' in Forest Park
'Romeo & Juliet' at Forest Park

Opening night of the Shakespeare Festival St. Louis production of "Romeo and Juliet" on June 1, 2018, in Forest Park. 

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Reservations will be required to attend St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's limited-capacity performances of "King Lear" in Forest Park. Premium and VIP seating pods are on sale now. 

The production will run June 2-27, with an official opening June 4, at Shakespeare Glen. Performances begin at 8 p.m. nightly.

Each 10-by-10-foot pod is spaced 6 feet apart and seats up to six guests. Prices vary for weekday and weekend performances.

Premium Blanket pods ($50-$60) are in the front row center, nearest the stage; only blankets are allowed.

Premium Seated pods ($120-$150) are directly behind the blankets-only section; six chairs are included.

VIP pods ($300-$500) include VIP parking, six chairs and a Schlafly beer six-pack. 

• Reservations for free pods will open at noon each Monday for the coming week's performances and are limited to one per household, starting May 31. Bring your own chairs and blankets.

"King Lear" will star André De Shields, who won the 2019 Tony Award for best performance by an actor in a featured role for the musical “Hadestown.” The production will be directed by Carl Cofield, associate artistic director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem.

The pandemic in 2020 forced St. Louis Shakespeare Festival to postpone its 20th-anniversary Forest Park show, “Much Ado About Nothing,” until 2022. In its place was “A Late Summer Night’s Stroll,” a socially distant walking experience with music, dance and visual art.

Reserve seating at tickettailor.com, and find more information at stlshakes.org.

If current CDC and health department guidelines remain in May, the Muny's summer season could be socially distant and reduced-capacity, managing director Kwofe Coleman says. The season is scheduled to open July 5 with "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers." The outdoor theater in Forest Park usually seats about 11,000 patrons.
