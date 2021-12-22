Prism STL will be a new destination for drinks, drag in the Grove neighborhood

Co-owners Sean and Jack Abernathy, Matthew Connell and Michael Klataske will open Prism STL in the space formerly occupied by the Monocle , which closed in October 2020. The address also has been home to Meyer's Grove and Nancy's Place .

“My husband and I have worked in the St. Louis bar industry for years, and we’ve seen how the closings of places like Attitudes, JJ’s Clubhouse and Novak’s impacted the people in our community,” Sean Abernathy, co-owner and bar manager, said in the announcement. “Each time, we lose another safe space for us to gather and freely express ourselves — an occurrence that isn’t just happening in St. Louis but across the country. A bar concept like Prism STL is what helps keep the Grove a diverse and welcoming neighborhood and gives people a place to step away from their problems, even for a night.”