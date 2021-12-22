Prism STL will be a new destination for drinks, drag in the Grove neighborhood

A new LGBTQ+ cocktail bar and drag cabaret is coming to the Grove neighborhood. Prism STL will debut in early 2022 at 4510 Manchester Avenue, according to a news release.
Co-owners Sean and Jack Abernathy, Matthew Connell and Michael Klataske will open Prism STL in the space formerly occupied by the Monocle, which closed in October 2020. The address also has been home to Meyer's Grove and Nancy's Place.
“My husband and I have worked in the St. Louis bar industry for years, and we’ve seen how the closings of places like Attitudes, JJ’s Clubhouse and Novak’s impacted the people in our community,” Sean Abernathy, co-owner and bar manager, said in the announcement. “Each time, we lose another safe space for us to gather and freely express ourselves — an occurrence that isn’t just happening in St. Louis but across the country. A bar concept like Prism STL is what helps keep the Grove a diverse and welcoming neighborhood and gives people a place to step away from their problems, even for a night.”
His husband, Jack Abernathy, will also manage the bar and will be its compliance officer. Connell, a Navy veteran and accountant, will handle finances.
The 1,900-square-foot space will include a cocktail lounge and cabaret. An outdoor patio will add another 2,000 square feet.
Klataske, who performs as Jade Sinclair, will manage the cabaret, known as the Jade Room.
“Opening up a drag and cabaret bar is the next step in a successful 25-year history of drag,” Klataske said in the announcement. “I see this as an opportunity to serve the community that has embraced me by helping to mentor the next generation of drag queens and show directors.”
Prism STL's hours are expected to be 3 p.m.-1:30 a.m. daily, with drag shows at 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. More shows likely will be added during the week, the announcement said.
Find more information at prismstl.com or on Facebook.